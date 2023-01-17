The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) is announcing a major change to its facility grant program that applicants could benefit from.

Ben Huggler, the events director, said that ESC is providing more funding for facilities and added that the matching funds available have increased from $10,000 to $60,000 this year.

The funds will assist local sports facilities with renovations, equipment upgrades or new construction.

Applicants can request matching funds ranging from $500 to $15,000.

“It’s a big opportunity to grow and show our investment in our desire to help them be a great community partner and see them succeed as much as anyone else in the community,” said Huggler.

Huggler added that the funding will be for facilities to make drastic improvements that could help them attract better events.

To learn how to apply for the grant, head to ESC’s website.