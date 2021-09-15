New Erie Insurance building named after Philanthropist Thomas B. Hagen

Erie Insurance has dedicated the new $147 million office building in honor of civic leader and philanthropist Thomas B. Hagen.

Many, including Governor Tom Wolf, gathered Wednesday to honor Hagen for leading Erie Insurance from a small local auto insurer to a Fortune 500 company selling auto, home, business and life insurance.

Hagen began his career as a part-time file clerk on September 15, 1953… 40 years later, he retired as chairman and CEO of the company, but still serves as chairman of the board.

Hagen says he’s grateful to have the 346,000 square foot building named after him for his years of hard work.

“I never expected in this world and I’m deeply honor to have the building named after me and grateful for our team at Erie Insurance for doing it,” said Tom Hagen, former CEO, Erie Insurance.

Hagen says he’s excited to see more of the company’s growth in the coming years.

