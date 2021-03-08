New Erie sign installed at the Bayview Park

A new public art installation is serving as the focal point of your next snapshot.

An “Erie” sign was installed into Bayview Park last weekend overlooking the Bayfront.

The concept for the project was inspired by similar signs in bigger cities throughout the United States.

The location for the sign was chosen based on the park’s revitalization over the past few years.

“Hopefully we can get the community behind us and see some of these in some other spots around Erie County and work with some other local companies and organizations and keep moving forward and making the community better,” said Benjamin Davis from Gene Davis Sales & Sales.

All of the materials and construction for the sign were donated.