(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Chris Rosato Jr. has been hired as the events and marketing manager of Erie Sports Commission.

Rosato Jr. has worked with Erie Sports Commission since 2019. He started as a marketing and communications intern, and after graduating from Edinboro University in 2019 he worked part time as a special projects assistant.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Chris back into the organization on a full-time basis,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission executive director. “Between his experience working with us and directly with event organizers, I am confident that Chris can help us grow to support more events while still providing the same high level of service that our current events receive.”

Rosato Jr. will be responsible for assisting in attracting and servicing events supported by the commission, as well as supporting the efforts of the current event services director. He also will oversee the brand image of the organization, a news release stated.

“I’m excited to dive into working with the Erie Sports Commission and Mark and Ben again,“ Rosato Jr. said. “Erie is a terrific destination that I chose to relocate to, and I love having the opportunity to showcase it to others.”

Rosato Jr. moved to Erie from southern California in 2017 for college. He was the sports editor of The Spectator, Edinboro’s student-run newspaper. He has worked as a public address and announcer for events throughout Erie County.

According to the news release, Rosato Jr. most recently worked in Mercyhurst University’s athletic communications officer, and he was a broadcaster and media relations manager of the Yakima Valley Pippins, a summer collegiate baseball team in Yakima, Washington.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Rosato Jr. has been a PIAA interscholastic sports official for baseball and football since 2019, and he serves on the Erie County Football Officials Association’s Scholarship Committee, the news release said. He lives in Erie with his wife.