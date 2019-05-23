New events scheduled for downtown Erie this summer

New events are coming to downtown Erie this summer, here are the details of what one local organization has announced with regard to this.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is pleased to announce their schedule of summer programming and events with a large focus on place-making.

The roster of activities is categorized into four types of event engagement including Get Connected; Get Active; Get Creative; and Get Down categories.

CEO John Buchna says, “This event framework is broader and more diverse than in previous years, and we plan to continue to evolve the series using this year as a critical test year. We’ve received a lot of feedback from the public on what activities they want to see in downtown, and we’re offering many of those activities this year.”

The Get Connected category will include the roll-out of new pop-up experiences, the first of which is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 from 2-5 PM and Monday, June 3 from 5-7 PM in the 11st Street Alley next to Lavery Brewing and behind Hagan Business Machines. Titled Machine Alley this pop-up experience celebrates the corridor’s machining past and will be the rustic setting of live music, food and drink.

Two other pop-up experiences are being planned this summer and details will be released a week before the event to add to the surprise element of the pop-up experience.

On Friday, June 7 the Erie Downtown Partnership will kick-off a year-long First Friday series called 1650-Friday. This series encourages people to spend their time and money at a downtown business and spend at least $16.50 at one of the many downtown businesses in the 16501 and 16507 zip codes. The series was spearheaded by downtown businesses who wanted to capitalize on downtown’s recent momentum and work collaboratively to build up the downtown business community. Businesses will offer ‘1650-Friday’ specials, music and/or entertainment and fun for everyone.

The Get Active category will introduce wellness programming in Perry Square Park and Dobbins Landing with yoga and other mindfulness practices throughout the day during Time Out Tuesday, occurring every Tuesday through summer with morning, lunch time, and after work sessions. New walking groups are being introduced including the Perry Peddlers who will walk together over lunch every Monday, meeting at noon by the statue of Oliver Perry in Perry Square Park facing French Street to walk a one-mile loop together. Strollers + Strides is a new walking group meeting outside of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum every Friday at 11:15 AM for a stroll for parents and their children. Their walk will end at the stage of Perry Square Park where the Get Creative category of events kicks off each Friday with Dance It Out Downtown for a 15-minute dance break to a playlist that will be chosen by the public via Facebook each month. Following Dance It Out Downtown children and their families can participate in the Little Perry Story Time + Play from 12:30 to 1 PM, where members of the community will read books on the topics of community, nature, diversity, and kindness followed by a play prompt based on what they read. Special surprises will include flash coupons for families, event ticket giveaways, and special appearances by Erie team mascots.

Assistant Director Emily Fetcko adds, “This programming is really focused on sharing experiences for families and giving families free, accessible activities to do with their kids. As a mom who often brings her child downtown, it’s personally and professionally important to me to have activities where families can come together to learn and have fun, and it doesn’t cost them anything.”

A lot of the activities also provide a nice opportunity to get feedback from key audiences on what they want to experience, see, and do downtown through a social setting.

Traditional block parties will continue under the Get Down category, with six block party dates of June 20, June 27, July 11, July 25, August 1, and August 8 in public spaces including Perry Square Park, Griswold Park, Dobbins Landing, and UPMC Park. Block parties will be held from 6 PM to 10 PM and musical entertainment will be a mix of various genres including covers and original music.

The event schedule is available at www/eriedowntown.com/events and will be updated as details and other activities are added throughout the summer. Events will also be added to the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Facebook page with complete details.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the downtown experience through marketing, advocacy, and placemaking.