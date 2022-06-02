The Hagen History Center announced its new Executive Director, and the name may sound familiar to you.

The Board of Directors selected Caleb Pifer to take on the new role starting June 13, 2022. Pifer previously served the same position from 2013 to 2016.

He grew up in Erie and has also worked with the Erie Maritime Museum and Mercyhurst University. Pifer also brings national expertise in non-profit marketing, fundraising and management.

“He’s worked at Duquesne for the past year or so and he’s coming back, so he’s got a lot of great experience. We are thrilled that he is going to return,” said Pam Parker, Hagen History Center.

Pifer is also the Vice-Chairman of Tall Ships America.