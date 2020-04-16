New face mask policy implemented at Pony Express

Pony Express is setting an example to its customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

When you go to the post office, you always remember to bring your stamps with you, but now the owners are asking you to remember another item…a face mask.

“No mask, no service.”

This is Pony Express’s new initiative to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when you drop off your packages.

“It makes me feel comfortable. If someone sneezes or coughs, they won’t spread it. I’m keeping myself safe and in return, I don’t want it.” said Edward Verdecchia, an Erie resident.

The owners of Pony Express are asking you to do your part and that is by wearing a mask before you enter the store.

“It’s really important that everybody takes the opportunity to make sure that everyone is protected and with the foot traffic we have coming in and out of the store continuously, it’s something we needed to implement and take advantage of.” said David Grab.

The new policy comes more than a week before Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that all essential employees wear masks. This simple step is just one way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

“If we were to get sick, then our business would have to close for the time being and that anybody in the community that has a small business would like that to be part of their business.” Grab said.

In addition to wearing a mask, you’ll be asked to stand on blue X marks to socially distance yourself while being waited on. Pre-paid mail will also have a separate spot in the store for you to quickly drop off without coming into contact with others. Others we spoke to say it’s comforting knowing that the owners of Pony Express are taking the extra precautionary steps to keep the community safe.

“It’s nice knowing they have the mask policy. They actually did a week before the state put it in so they were kind of a step ahead of everybody else. It’s nice to know that they’re trying to keep everybody in this community safe.” said Dominic Sansone, an Erie resident.

The owners of Pony Express say that one of their customers is looking to donate masks to the post office, which later will be given to those in the community.