There is a new fallout over the sex scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife and former business partner.

Falwell, the former president of Liberty University, resigned in a disgrace after a one time pool attendant and business partner Giancarlo Granda claimed he had a seven year affair with Falwell’s wife Becki. This was also with Falwell’s knowledge.

Becki Falwell spoke about the university back in 2019 and stated the following:

“We are so proud of our students here at Liberty and it’s just such an honor to be able to serve alongside them. We try to teach good family values and good morals,” said Becki Falwell, Wife of Jerry Falwell Jr.

Jerry Falwell Jr. Took over the university from his father Jerry Falwell Sr. following his father’s death back in 2007. Falwell Jr. promised to uphold the school’s strict moral rules.