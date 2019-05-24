New Firework store opens in Edinbor

There’s a new wholesale firework’s dealer, Flagship Fireworks storefront opened its permanent location in Edinboro.

Offering 300 varieties of wholesale fireworks in store, Flagship Fireworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a grand opening celebration that took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Grand opening celebration features a bounce house, refreshments, and actives for kids. The store will be open for business until 9 p.m. this evening. Located at 57-75 route 6 north of Edinboro just east of Walmart.

“Fireworks aren’t just for the fourth of July anymore,” said Flagship Fireworks owner Greg Brumagin. “Fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania. The problem is the cost. So we are here to provide fireworks at a cost where people can enjoy them every weekend if they want.”

