Local News

New Firework store opens in Edinbor

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

New Firework store opens in Edinbor

Edinbor, PA - There's a new wholesale firework's dealer, Flagship Fireworks storefront opened its permanent location in Edinboro.

Offering 300 varieties of wholesale fireworks in store, Flagship Fireworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a grand opening celebration that took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Grand opening celebration features a bounce house, refreshments, and actives for kids. The store will be open for business until 9 p.m. this evening. Located at 57-75  route 6 north of Edinboro just east of Walmart.

"Fireworks aren't just for the fourth of July anymore," said Flagship Fireworks owner Greg Brumagin. "Fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania. The problem is the cost. So we  are here to provide fireworks at a cost where people can enjoy them every weekend if they want." 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected