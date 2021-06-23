New fishing pier added to the foot of Holland Street along Presque Isle bay

There’s good news for local fishermen as a new fishing pier has been added to the foot of Holland Street along Presque Isle bay.

The handicapped accessible concrete and steel pier is located near the cruise boat terminal.

It is 15 feet wide and 130 feet long built over existing rocks along the shoreline.

The President of SONS of Lake Erie, Jerry Skrypzak, said that he hopes many people can take advantage of this fishing hot spot area.

“We have this beautiful waterfront that needs to be used, enjoyed, and a piece of this makes it more compatible for anybody to take advantage of,” said Jerry Skrypzak, President of SONS of Lake Erie Fishing Club.

The $38,000 Erie Access Improvement State Grant was used to make the new fishing pier happen.

