A new fitness center for kids has opened in The Shops at the Colony Plaza in Millcreek.

Polliwogs Gym held its grand opening ribbon cutting Friday morning. The center welcomes an exciting and nurturing environment for children ages four months to nine-years-old.

Owner Emma Eisert-Wlodarczyk is a long-time Erie resident and gymnastic instructor of 15 years.

Her goal is to help children on their journey of developing motor skills and gaining self confidence while learning through play.

“Anything that they learn here at Polliwogs will be the basics. They can take into any sport they eventually participate in, anything that they try to do later on in life. This is a great foundation for any sport that is of interest for the families,” said Emma Eisert-Wlodarczyk.

For more information on how to get your child involved you can visit their website here.