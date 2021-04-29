New flight school to hold grand opening at Erie Airport

A new flight school will be coming to the Erie Airport this summer.

Co-owners David Benson and James Moelk have announced the launch of Fundamentals Flight Training at the Erie International Airport.

Fundamentals Flight Training will be hosting a grand opening event at the North Coast Air FBO on May 8th from 4 to 7 p.m.

The company will be giving free promotional flights during the event on a first-come-first-serve basis, weather permitting. There will also be food, beverages, and giveaways.

“We are excited to provide the Erie region with a safe and affordable flight training option. Erie has been in need of this for some time,” stated James Moelk, long-time Erie Resident and co-owner of the new flight school.

Moelk has been a local entrepreneur for years and most notably was a partner in MeterEZ, the mobile parking app adopted by the Erie Parking Authority in 2018.

David Benson, co-owner, is an FAA Certified Flight Instructor and will provide the majority of the flight training to students. Prior to Benson’s aviation career, he was a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

“It was an honor to serve my community as a Police Officer and I am excited to now help facilitate the career and general aviation aspirations of prospective pilots,” stated Benson.

David is an experienced pilot with over 3 years and 500 hours of piloting various single-engine and twin-engine aircraft.

Fundamentals Flight Training provides part 61 training through Commercial Pilot license to include Private Pilot Certificate and Instrument Rating.

The majority of initial training will be done on the school’s Cessna 150.

The grand opening is open to the public and the company invites anyone who is interested in learning more about an aviation career to stop by and ask our professionals any questions they have. More information can be found on their website: https://fundamentalsflight.com