New flower mural added to Meadville building

Flowers are popping up where you’d least expect them to in Downtown Meadville.

The back of the Snodgrass building on the corner of Market and Arch Street is getting a face lift with flowers.

It’s an art project under the direction of retired Allegheny Art Professor Amara Geffen.

Geffen does this project for the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs.

The fine art flowers are not painted on or even as a typical mural. This project is a constructed relief and the flowers are cut from aluminum.

Geffen is well known for her popular art projects in Meadville constructed of old traffic signs.