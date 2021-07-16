New food rescue app, designed to minimize wasted food, coming to Erie area by October

A local food rescue group is tackling a national issue with the help of some new technology.

Whether it’s expired produce from the grocery store, crops from a farm, or food from a restaurant… each year in America, 40 percent of all food is wasted.

Fortunately, like so many other things, there’s now an app for that.

Think of it as ride sharing app that saves good food from ending up in the trash. Developed in Pittsburgh, 412 Food Rescue is coming to the Erie area by October.

The app connects donors who have a surplus of food with people in need.

“Food donors will call us, we will organize where the food will be distributed. Then we will send out an alert on the app,” said Heather Filson, director of social impact, Lake Erie Food Rescue.

“Like yesterday, I went to a farm, we rescued 40 bags of corn, it was over 2,000 ears of corn,” said Kevin McCaslin, CEO, Lake Erie Food Rescue.

Heather Filson and Kevin McCaslin of Lake Erie Food Rescue say the app will supercharge the system they already have in place.

New numbers show that in Erie County, 1 in 7 doesn’t have enough to eat.

Food rescue programs can make a difference locally and in the rest of the country, according to the non-profit, Feeding America.

“It is perfectly good, nutritious, edible food. It’s just a matter of getting it from those that have it and where it is, to those that need it,” said Zuani Villarreal, communications director, Feeding America.

Lake Erie Food Rescue is excited because they’re now an official non-profit. So, your food donations will not only help, they’re also tax deductible.

