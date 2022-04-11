(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Frank Zappa collection will feature concerts in Erie and Edinboro.

The “limited edition” collection features a 1974 concert from Gannon University and another from that same year at Edinboro College. A third concert from 1976 at Erie County Fieldhouse also is included.

The collection was gathered by Erie-born musician Joe Travers who serves as the Zappa Family Trust “Vaultmeister.”

According to a Rolling Stone magazine article (“Frank Zappa’s Astounding Mid-’70s Run of Rust Belt Gigs Collected for New ‘Erie’ Box Set,” published online on April 8), the album also includes tracks recorded in South Bend, Indiana, Toledo, Ohio, and Montreal, Canada; however, a bulk of the tracks are from the Erie and Edinboro concerts.

The Zappa Family Trust website says the collection features three separate band line-ups that have been “newly mixed” from the original 4-track tapes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The limited edition six-CD box set is on sale for pre-order now and begins shipping on June 3.

A post on the Edinboro University Facebook page saw residents reminiscing about attending the show.