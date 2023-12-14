(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A state grant plans to promote putting more cops on the street in Millcreek Township.

The township was awarded $10,000 thanks to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) as a recruitment incentive to help the police department hire and train new officers.

“Being a police officer is a tough job – and the strong job market means potential recruits have options,” state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro said. “We want the best here in Millcreek Township, and I’m glad to see this money help the police department continue their outstanding work.”

This extra funding also builds on recent state support for Millcreek Township Police. In 2022, Bizzarro helped secure more than a million dollars for the department.

“Millcreek Police officers have our back day and night, answering the call when we need them most,” Bizzarro said. “I have their backs, and I will always do what I can to make sure they get the resources they need to keep us safe.”

The PCCD recruitment incentive funding will eventually distribute $14 million statewide.

In addition to this grant, Bizzarro has helped secure more than $55.2 million for Erie County projects throughout 2023.