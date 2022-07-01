A regional furniture chain has planted its roots in Summit Township.

Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store opened on Peach Street Friday, marking the chain’s 161st store nationwide.

The store is located at 6680 Peach St.

During the store’s opening ceremony, two $2,500 checks were presented to the Children’s Advocacy Center and to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

The regional manager says one of Bob’s core values as a company is supporting the community they are in.

“We have a couple different organizations that we contribute to. Community is one of our core values as a company. So in addition to wanting to be a part of the community, we want to be able to give back to the community as well,” said Steve Linn, regional manager, Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Bob’s Discount Furniture store opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week.