Harborcreek now has a new place to get fit and stay in balance.

Friday, March 25 marked the grand reopening for the new FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.

The company promises innovative approaches to treating neck and back pain and helping patients improve balance to prevent injuries from falls.

The owners said the staff put in a lot of work to get the new facility up and running.

“We just have such a great staff that’s made all of this possible. They’ve really done a great job, kind of learning these new systems that FYZICAL has and new ways of doing physical therapy that’s really cutting edge. Without all of their help and support in building this up, we wouldn’t be able to do this east side location. We’d like to give a big thanks and shoutout to them,” said Chris Bailey, Owner of FYZICAL Therapy.

This location is the third FYZICAL Therapy location opening in the Erie area.