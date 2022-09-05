There is a new store that is opening in Girard that will give gamers the opportunity to interact face to face after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gamer’s Table will offer all forms of gaming to visitors ranging from video games, to trading cards, board games for younger children, and even strategy games for adults.

The owner said that the purpose of the store is for gamers to get back to face to face instead of interacting over the phone or other devices.

“After the pandemic, it hit so many people in different ways and made it so that everybody has lost connection with each other, and we want to be a place where everyone is safe, welcomed, and just gets to know people again,” said Chawn McCowien, Owner of The Gamer’s Table.

McCowien said that the goal for the store is to continue expanding and eventually operate as a co-op with other gaming stores.