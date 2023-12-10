298 graduates were honored Sunday afternoon at Gannon University’s winter commencement ceremony.

The graduating class of students consisted of 45 doctoral degrees, 139 master’s degrees, and 112 bachelor’s degrees.

106 Global students from 12 different countries walked the stage, earning their degrees.

“We’re really proud of what the students have become and they’re leaving with some incredible majors, but what we really want our students to think about is who have they become and how are they going to give back to the community. What the world needs right now are people that can treat each other with dignity and respect and that’s what we’re counting on them to do,” said Walter Iwanenko, Gannon University president.

Gannon’s president said it was a special day for him as well, being his first commencement ceremony as president.