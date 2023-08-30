A new addition to an exit ramp along Interstate 90 will hopefully help emergency responders.

Gates are being installed at the Girard exit (Exit 9) to help with emergency response and traffic control when there’s a crash or incident on the interstate.

The gates are being installed at Exit 9 with two gates being installed onto the east and westbound ramps on I-90.

“This is new for us here in this corner of Pennsylvania, and it’s really not something we’ve done anywhere else in the state at this level or at this type so this is a brand new thing for PennDOT. We’re piloting the program, it has been done in other states and we were in touch with them when we designed our program,” Jill Harry, press officer for PennDOT northwest region.

Harry added that the project is expected to be complete no later than next week. She said more gates are planned in Erie County near Route 531.