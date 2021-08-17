New Girl Scout cookie set to join the nationwide lineup in 2022

A new Girl Scout cookie is set to join the nationwide lineup in 2022.

In January of 2022, a caramel cream cookie called “Adventurefuls” will make their debut.

One representative from the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania said that these cookies are coming out at a good time.

“You start seeing girls outside grocery stores and start selling at their regular sales. So a little bit longer to wait but we know that people are going to be really excited and the reason that this lines up so well is that we have troops forming in the area right now, so kind of a way to remind people that Girl Scouts is here and we’re excited to welcome new girls into the program,” said Stefanie Marshall, PR & Marketing Manager of Girl Scouts.

Proceeds from cookie sales help to fund Girl Scout adventures throughout the year including events like camping trips and educational programs.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists