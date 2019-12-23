New glass art piece depicting 19th amendment on display on upper State Street

If you’re driving on upper State Street, you will find a new piece of art.

The League of Women Voters in Erie County presented a gift to the Jefferson Educational Society.

The glass piece, made by Warren Getchell, a member of the League of Women Voters, looks to give a daily reminder of the 19th amendment for women’s right to vote.

The glass gift depicts a persons hand casting their vote into a ballot box alongside beautiful red and blue glass pieces.

The idea behind the project is to promote citizen participation through voting.