Students of the Erie School District (ESD) could soon have opportunities available to help them better prepare for secondary education.

ESD is receiving $75,000 that will go towards dual credit programs. The district will be able to create or expand equitable and innovative opportunities for all secondary schools.

This will include students that are experiencing educational instability, students enrolled in career and technical education programs, low-income students and historically underserved student groups.

“The first thing we want to do is we want to make our students aware that the opportunity is in front of them, and also provide support as they go through this process. Whether or not it’s applying, or even as they’re taking the courses, to make sure that they have the supports they need to be successful in this endeavor,” said Teresa Szumigala, assistant superintendent, Erie School District.

Szumigala added that previously about 80 students have taken the courses. Now, they are hoping to double that number.