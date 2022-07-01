The City of Corry was celebrating a special addition to the community on Friday.

Dozens of folks got a first hand look at a new green space park and trail.

Brian Wilk explains.

The new three-acre green space park and 1,400 foot limestone trail sits on Mead Street across from Mead Park.

The trail is also part of the “Erie to Pittsburgh” trail.

“Part of our strategic plan at Impact Corry is to create a trail system city wide that will eventually connect out to Spartansburg, for anyone who is familiar with that, and connect to the existing Corry Junction Greenway Trail, which is part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. That trail actually goes all the way out to New York state,” said Jordan Schrecengost, Impact Corry.

He says while the new trail is only 1,400 feet, the planned trail system will connect to greater trail systems.

“So in theory people from Corry could eventually hike to Pittsburgh or Washington D.C. because it’s going to be part of larger regional trail systems,” said Schrecengost.

By the end of October, they hope to have this trail extended by 2,200 feet.

“The reason this is so important to us is community spaces where we can get together, recreate, have events are very important. People need access to green spaces,” said Charles Eurydice Gray, Impact Corry.

People that went on the tour were impressed.

“Coming here, it’s really awesome. It’s just nice to see how aware they are of the environment and how much they are hoping to help it and make it better,” said Olivia Overspike, Erie resident.