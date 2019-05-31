New gym in the works for Erie’s east side

A gym designed to be a safe place for children and bring the community together is in the works for Erie’s east side



The Lower East Side Federation Brotherhood has purchased a lot on 16th Street and Parade, so they could build a new place for inner city kids to go. Members of the group said that this is a non-profit project, so when this gym is up and running it will be free for people to use and a variety of different workouts will be offered.

“We are going to have all the facilities like women’s self defense, we are going to have a children’s bullying program, weight lifting, arm wrestling, and we are going to have martial arts in there,” said Donnie Polanski, president of Lower East Side Federation Brotherhood

The federation will be hosting a community day Saturday from noon to four. During the event 16th Street will be shut down from German to Parade. The event is free and open to everyone.

