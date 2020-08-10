New Hampton Inn and Suites expected to open in September after COVID-19 construction delay

The Hampton Inn and Suites plus Oliver’s Restaurant is on it’s way to opening.

Nick Scott Sr. from Scott Enterprises said that the pandemic threw the project for a loop.

The pandemic had caused the construction of the project to be shut down for about four months.

The project has also been ongoing for two and a half years.

Crews inside are putting the finishing touches on the rooms and the restaurant.

Once finished, there will be less than 100 rooms, 30 of which will be suites.

“We have been making adjustments along the way. We think it’s going to be well worth the wait. This hotel is going to be a very special addition to the tourist scene in Erie. It will be well worth the wait,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

The hotel is expected to open in September with the restaurant opening a month later.

Scott added that this is just phase one of the Harbor Project.