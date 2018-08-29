New healthy food option at Millcreek Mall Food Court

Trying to eat sensibly but you don’t have a lot of time? Then you’re sure to appreciate the arrival of Fresh Healthy Café at Millcreek Mall. This new addition to the Food Court will start serving up delicious and nutritious fare by November first.

Fresh Healthy Café offers a healthy alternative to typically unhealthy fast food. Every meal and beverage is made fresh-to-order right in front of customers using only natural ingredients of the highest quality. The menu includes a tempting array of wraps, bowls, paninis, smoothies, soups and salads.

Everything is served in 100% biodegradable packaging and cups made entirely of corn.

Fresh Healthy Café was founded in British Columbia in 2001. It is now satisfying customers in 29 locations around the world. To learn more about this unconventional approach to fast food, go to www.freshrestaurants.com.