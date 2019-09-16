1  of  2
Breaking News
Wife confirms Roar director died of insect bites Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffers season-ending injury

New, high-tech twist for Pennsylvania voters who choose absentee ballot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania voters can now apply for an absentee ballot for the November election, and this year there is a high-tech twist.

This is the first year that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is allowing voters to apply and vote online as opposed to receiving a paper ballot that has to be mailed or hand delivered to the courthouse.

Absentee ballots can be used by any voter who will be away from home on Election Day and is most often used by those serving in the military.

To apply for an online absentee ballot, you can go to: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/#/OnlineAbsentee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar