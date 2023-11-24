A new historical marker on the city’s west side celebrates Erie’s first African American neighborhood.

Our West Bayfront, the Harry T. Burleigh Society and several other non-profits collaborated on this project that celebrates a neighborhood called New Jerusalem.

The new historical marker at the corner of Sassafras and West 5th Street helps share the history of the neighborhood and its impact on the region.

A local historian said the neighborhood welcomed freedom seekers on the underground railroad and became home for thousands of immigrants.

“We’re going to name all those immigrants who came here to make a America what it was, may not be like that now just to make America a place where it was the land of opportunity regardless of ethnicity,” said Johnny Johnson, local historian.

New Jerusalem refers to the nearly 30 block area located north of West 6th and west of Sassafras Street.