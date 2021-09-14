New Holiday Inn Hotel opening in Summit Township

There’s a new place for visitors to stay in Erie as a Holiday Inn Hotel is opening in Summit Township.

After several years of planning, the new Holiday Inn Hotel is now located on Downs Drive.

Over the last ten years there has been a collaborative effort to expand business on Upper Peach Street.

One representative said that during the pandemic, many families are turning to road trip vacations while choosing to visit Erie.

The representative said that the 150 room hotel is in a great location for those traveling for business or leisure.

“There isn’t as much space or area to develop left by the Bayfront, so a lot of those people are even going there for leisure activities. They’re still wanting to stay somewhere a little bit out where you know it is easier to park the vehicles. There’s more restaurants and stuff on Downs Drive as well as Peach Street,” said Om Patel, Director of Development for Hawkeye Hotels.

The Holiday Inn also has amenities including a pool and fitness center for guests.

