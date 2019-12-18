New Home for the Holidays event coming to downtown Erie

Many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays and to kick off celebrations, a new event is coming to downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership will host a Home for the Holidays event, which will take place this Friday evening, December 20, 2019, in Perry Square.

Throughout the night, friends can join together to sing “perry-oke” or holiday karaoke. There will also be an ice bar with shot luge, craft beer and wine, a holiday village, live ice carvings, and a chance to showcase your best ugly sweater.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday evening and will wrap up around 9 p.m.