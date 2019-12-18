New Home for the Holidays event coming to downtown Erie

Breaking News
Former Wattsburg School District employee charged with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the school district
Many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays and to kick off celebrations, a new event is coming to downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership will host a Home for the Holidays event, which will take place this Friday evening, December 20, 2019, in Perry Square.

Throughout the night, friends can join together to sing “perry-oke” or holiday karaoke. There will also be an ice bar with shot luge, craft beer and wine, a holiday village, live ice carvings, and a chance to showcase your best ugly sweater.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday evening and will wrap up around 9 p.m.

