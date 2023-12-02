After a startling case of animal cruelty and a near-death experience, an abandoned dog has now found their forever home!

About two weeks ago, we reported a terrier mix, now named ‘Hope,’ was taken in at The ANNA Shelter after being found in an empty apartment inside a wired cage.

‘Hope’ underwent emergency medical care and a small amount of prescription food. Since then she has been living with a vet tech in foster care until Saturday.

‘Hope’ has found the perfect match to be her mom and nurse her back to full health.

“She still has hip bone protrusions, you can still feel her ribs, you can’t see them as bad but she should be closer to about 30 – 35 pounds. So, hopefully, in the next month, two months while she has her she’ll continue to blossom,” said Kelly Haynes, veterinary assistant at The ANNA Shelter.

New mom, Sarah Barthelmes, is excited for her newfound ‘Hope,’