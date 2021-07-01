New host announced for 2021 Erie Labor Day Parade

The Northwestern Area Labor Federation announcing a new host for the 2021 Erie Labor Day Parade.

The Federation is “Passing the Baton” over to the IBEW’s business manager to take the reins as the new host.

Families can expect the parade to happen on Labor Day where there will be floats and candy for the children.

The business manager says he has big shoes to fill as the new host, but is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I think every family in Erie has been touched by one union or another, maybe even multiple. So, I can imagine they’ll see their postman in the parade or their UPS driver in the parade.” said James Nuber.

The details about the parade are still developing as Nuber begins contacting sponsors and other organizations.

