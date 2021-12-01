New hotel opens up on upper Peach Street

A new hotel on upper Peach Street opened its doors to guests this evening.

Holiday Inn held a ribbon cutting for a new hotel near Aldi on upper Peach Street.

The new building boasts 150 guest rooms as well as a restaurant.

According to the director of development, guests can also expect the many amenities they expect from the familiar surroundings.

He also said that since the pandemic, Erie is a market with high potential for travelers.

“Erie is a pretty leisure market so we do believe there is a lot of pent up demand for leisure travelers. So we’re very optimistic about the future,” said Om Patel, Director of Development for Holiday Inn.

Patel also pointed out the great location will allow guests to find plenty to do while staying there as well as high visibility for highway travelers looking to stop for a night.

