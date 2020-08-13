New housing project to bring change to downtown Erie neighborhood

Construction is well underway to help bring change to one downtown Erie neighborhood.

The fencing is up and soon the area will be full of updated buildings and parks for families to enjoy. One local organization is behind this new and improved look to the neighborhood.

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Services (H.A.N.D.S.) is calling this the Mid-town Corridor Revitalization Project.

“We have the rehabilitation of 15 homes that H.A.N.D.S. currently owns in this neighborhood. There will be energy efficient upgrades and some facade improvements, but we are adding a management office here on Parade Street and 10 new housing units, as well as making site improvements to paving the alley ways and storm water management improvements.” said Matthew Good, Executive Director of H.A.N.D.S.

The footprint of this project is between Holland and Parade Street and East 12th to East 14th Street. As part of the project, the City of Erie allocated $740,000 for the construction of 10 new apartments through the Home Investment Partnership Program.

“It will be for special needs individuals with disabilities, so I think that’s great and exciting that they’re looking out for people with disabilities.” said Deb Smith.

Development in this part of Erie is not new to this organization.

“We have technically done seven or eight phases of development within this neighborhood over the last 20 years and we just continue to watch for properties.” Good said.

As new housing goes up in Erie’s midtown, so will a place that families can go to enjoy.

“They can send their children up to the park and they’ll actually have someplace to come play that is safe and is around the neighborhood that they live in.” Smith said.

In total, two new parks will be installed through this project. According to H.A.N.D.S., the goal is to have these complete by the end of next summer.