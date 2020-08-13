New housing project underway in City of Erie

Affordable housing will soon be available in the City of Erie. A project that looks to bring affordable housing to downtown Erie is underway.

Chelsey Withers was live from the newsroom with a look at where this is going and who is behind the project.

When driving along Parade Street you will see fencing up at the corner of East 14th Street. This is all apart of a project headed by the Housing and Neighborhood Development Service or what is better known as HANDS.

It’s called the Mid-Town Corridor Revitalization Project.

According to the executive director of HANDS, this not only looks to bring housing to low and moderate income families, but will also address blight remediation, historic preservation and neighborhood improvements.

Those improvements will bring two new parks, storm water improvements, paved alleys and landscaping improvements for the area between Holland and Parade Streets and East 12th to East 14th Streets.

There will also be 15 homes fixed up, three new buildings built and one existing building turned into a new office spot. In total 10 new apartments will be built.

The goal is to have the project finished by the end of next summer.