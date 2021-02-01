New indoor archery facility is now open at the Millcreek Mall

An indoor archery facility is now open at the Millcreek Mall.

The owners celebrated the grand opening of the new Archery Encounters location.

The range features 16 lanes and targets at distances of 20, 30, 40 and 50 yards.

According to the owner, the former location was on the fourth floor of the PACA Building on State Street.

Something that they are excited for is the extra space to help the sport grow in the area.

“Being able to offer tournaments and leagues and classes, I mean we can cover the gammit for six and seven-year-olds to Olympic competitors here in this building,” said Tim Case, Owner of Archery Encounters.

Here is more information on the specials that are being offered in honor of the grand opening: