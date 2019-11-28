New Inflata-Park opens in Erie

Erie residents getting the opportunity to have some high-flying fun as tonight as the soft opening of the new Flying Monkey Inflata-Park.

10,000 square feet of space is now the home to plenty of inflatable fun for toddlers all the way to adults. It took a year and develop this idea before bringing it to fruition.

The owner telling us that this type of indoor playground is revolutionary to Pennsylvania.

“It’s one of the first inflata-parks in Pennsylvania, if not the first and we’re the third largest inflata-park in the country right now.” said Daniel Thompson, owner of Flying Monkey.

The Flying Monkey plans to hold its official grand opening on December 6th.