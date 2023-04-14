We’re learning more tonight about the Barber National Institute facing what they’re calling “credible threats” against the organization.

Thursday, it forced them to postpone their in-person art show. But it’s become a disturbing trend that threats of violence have reached organizations like the Barber Institute.

Police said that they’re looking to track down one individual that they believe to be responsible, who wasn’t at the facility.

It’s become an unfortunate sign of the times.

The threats forced them to postpone their in-person art sale and show. A huge fundraiser for their cause. It’s become an alarming trend, but they wanted to make sure safety took precedent.

“Well certainly we’ll have to take any threat very seriously, especially what’s been going on nationally over the last five, ten years. I mean things have really changed. For us, it was about an abundance of caution that we postpone the show,” said Bob Barber, chief of staff at the Barber National Institute.

We’re being told that it was one individual who made those threats. They are known by police and were not on the campus that day.

Police told us they responded to the threat around noon on Thursday, saying that the Barber Institute had caught wind of an individual making threatening remarks.

“In this case, the individual wasn’t present when the threat was made and wasn’t on campus at the time. We did put out a special attention and had cars monitor the area,” said Dan Spizarny, City of Erie police chief.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that they’re working on locating the individual in question. But the situation has begged the question, are these types of threats and attacks on the rise?

Chief Spizarny said not in Erie, but the world today, we unfortunately see violence in many places.

“We see across the country workplace violence, school violence, church violence, and sometimes it’s even just a public store where it happens. So, we have to be prepared for whatever happens.” Chief Spizarny explained.

Despite the threat, the art show is continuing online. You can find a link the show right here.