New information released following arrest of former ESD superintendent; resigns from state board of education

A female employee at a Lee County, Florida country club appears to be at the center of the charges facing former Erie School Superintendent James Barker.

Barker, who was Erie’s superintendent for 16 years up to 2010, is charged with cyber stalking the victim and damaging her car.

According to probable cause documents, deputies received a report of a scratched up Mercedes in the parking lot of the Gulf Harbor Yacht and Country Club. Reports indicate that there was extensive damage to the trunk, all four doors, the left rear quarter panel and the hood.

The owner of the vehicle told police that she had recently ended a relationship with Barker in December. That night, he had followed her around while she was working and left a birthday card on her vehicle.

According to the report, police then questioned Barker and noticed blood on his hand and his keys.

The victim also alleges that Barker would text or call her on a daily basis since the breakup.

The Pennsylvania Department Of Education issued a statement on Thursday on the status of Barker.

“PDE is aware of the incident involving Dr. James Barker and received notice of his immediate resignation from the State Board of Education.”

Barker was re-appointed to serve on the Board in 2014. He had served on the Board since 1999.