There is new information about the tractor trailer crash that shut down part of Interstate 90 on June 6.

The accident happened near the W. Springfield exit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the truck was from Nebraska.

Troopers said the 42-year-old driver went off the road in the construction zone. He then overcorrected, struck the cement barriers on the highway and flipped over.

Eastbound traffic was stopped for more than two hours, and westbound traffic was slowed to a crawl.

No injuries were reported.