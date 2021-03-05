New interactive challenge for families opens Friday at the Millcreek Mall

There is a new interactive challenge opening today at the Millcreek Mall.

Our newest reporter Fontaine Glenn got a sneak peak into 5 Wits.

You have to use your wits to get through these interactive adventures. There are lots of lights, decorations and creativity that went into each challenge.

There are three interactive challenges you can participate in — Drago’s Castle, The Tomb and Espionage. Each one has their own story line. For example, in Espionage you are a spy and have to crawl through lasers in one of the rooms.

This location in Erie marks the seventh 5 Wits location in the nation.

5 Wits Erie opens on March 5th; join the adventure now – tickets available now at 5-wits.com! Posted by 5 Wits – Erie, PA on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Fontaine spoke with one of the operation managers who says this is something different from an escape room because of the story lines and different endings.

“An escape room, you’re more trying to figure out what to do to ultimately escape and trying to get a good time. With us it’s more being told what to do and doing it well; you progress through the storyline whether you solve something or not,” Vinny Santamarina, operations manager.

5 Wits at the Millcreek Mall opens today at noon and tickets are around $30 per adult. It is located at the southwest end of the mall next to Round One and H&M.

Groups of 12 or less are acceptable. They are also following COVID guidelines so make sure to wear your mask. They ask that you register online, but walk-ins are welcome as well.