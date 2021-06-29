New interactive website available for public to comment on Presque Isle Gateway Plan

In an effort to get the public’s input — Millcreek Township has created an interactive website that is live for the community to visit, part of the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Tom Ridge Environmental Center with more.

At the end of 2020, the state bought more than 18 acres on the east side of Peninsula Drive between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Now, the township is asking for the public’s help.

As the planning continues for what is being called the Gateway District Plan, the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan was created to improve the area around the entrance.

With the use of an interactive website, the township is asking for the public’s input in four categories including issues, opportunity, assets, and theme ideas for the area.

The director of planning for Millcreek Township says this website is going to be vital to not only the township but also the whole region.

“This district in this whole area is important, not just to Millcreek Township residents, but to residents of the entire region. It does draw a lot of outside visitors, so the businesses that are there are important stakeholders as well, so we’re trying to engage as many people as we can to have this plan reflect what the community really wants to see,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Planning & Development, Millcreek Township.

The interactive portion of the website will be available until the end of July and Waldinger says to leave your thoughts sooner rather than later.

