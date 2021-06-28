New interactive website for Presque Isle Gateway Plan unveiled; public input wanted

Millcreek Township, in partnership with consultant Ingalls Planning and Design, has unveiled a new interactive website for the public to give their input on the Presque Isle Gateway Plan.

At the end of 2020, the state announced the purchase of more than 18 acres of property on the east side of Peninsula Drive between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to build a greenspace that will preserve the natural setting of the park entrance, while removing neighbors like the bait stand and trailer park.

On the new website, the public will be able to view updates, and submit comments and ideas on an interactive map of the district through the end of July. Submissions can include Issues, Opportunities, Assets, and Theme Ideas.

Visit http://www.millcreektownship.com/gatewayplan to submit your input on the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan.

