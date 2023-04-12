Harborcreek Township will be welcoming a new distillery that has made its home in Canada since 2016.

The Artist in Residence Distillerie is expanding, opening up a new branch right off of Interstate 90, off of exit 32.

The distillery is known for its high-quality crafted vodkas, gins, and liqueurs of all kinds as well as other spirits.

While construction has yet to begin on the project, Harborcreek Township supervisors said the international business will add new life to the region surrounding Knowledge Park.

“We’re very excited to have them. We think its going to be a destination for people to come to Harborcreek and not only visit their location but other locations throughout the township and Erie County. It’s going to be a great project, it’s going to tie right in with Knowledge Park and other things that are going on there, and I think it’s going to expand our interchange there and bring some good things to Harborcreek,” said Steve Oler, Harborcreek Township supervisor.