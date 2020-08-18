New investment, new business, new partnership all comes Erie

A multi-million-dollar investment is bringing a recycling plant to Erie.

Two businessmen made way to Erie for homecoming last year and learned about the city’s opportunity zones. Less than year later they’ve announced they’re making Erie home for a new business.

International Recycling Group is going into business to process all types and grades of waste plastic. It’s establishing its headquarters in Erie.

To move forward with building a plant, the company is receiving local support. Nine million dollars has been invested by Erie Insurance and the Plastek Group.

“We were just so in sync with so many things. It just seemed to be such a natural fit and became very comfortable with the whole situation and I think that’s to a great extent beyond just the business model itself,” said Douglas Schrader, co-founder and vice-chairman of International Recycling Rroup.

The company looks to bring in 50 new jobs with hopes of expanding in stages.

A decision has not been made on where exactly the company will be located, but it is expected to be in an opportunity zone district.

“There are a number of locations. There are several that we have already scouted out and we are in the process of trying to firm some of that stuff up, but it will definitely be in the city itself,” said Schrader.

The company will also look to work closely with a local university.

“We’ll be working in conjunction with Penn State Behrend to try to find applications for the other types of plastic and how we can repurpose those into viable products and sell those on the market place,” said Schrader

With an investment like this, the hope is more companies will follow in its footsteps.

“It shows that economic development is still occurring during a pandemic and they’re still looking to grow and I think one of the results of the pandemic is going to be a blossoming and new ways of thinking. Erie remained opened for business during the pandemic and we are going to come out stronger,” said Schrader.

The co-founder went onto explain that he and his business have met with government, business, and environment officials in the area.

The hope is to begin operation here sometime in September.