(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Garfield, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Angel Alfonso Arias-Miranda, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a stolen motor vehicle in interstate commerce before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

According to court documents, on October 11, 2020, Arias-Miranda transported a stolen 2012 Mack drilling rig from Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, to New Jersey, knowing that the vehicle had been stolen.

Judge Ranjan scheduled sentencing for Arias-Miranda on October 16.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Arias-Miranda.