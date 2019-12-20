New JMC Ice Arena set to finally open

The doors to the new JMC Ice Arena are finally open.

After two years of renovations, the ice arena is now open to the public. Work on the arena began in April, thanks to a $2 million state redevelopment assistance capital program grant, The renovations include a new ice-making system, floor, dasher boards plus more.

The arena is named after Rep. Florindo Fabrizio who was a strong supporter of the Erie Zoo and the arena.

“This is the home and the birthplace of ice sports in our community, so we’re excited about being able to get back open again,” said Scott Mitchell, President of the Erie Zoo.

Tomorrow, the area will have Dollar Day, so people only have to pay one dollar to get in.